Hansal Mehta has to say this to comparisons between Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders and Mare of Easttown

If the trailer of The Buckingham Murders gave fans any indication, the mystery thriller promises to be an intense ride. Kareena Kapoor plays a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. However, many fans also thought that the film had a similar plot to Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning show Mare of Easttown. Director Hansal Mehta is not in the mood to feed these unjust comparisons, and reacted to a comment made by a user on X (previously Twitter). (Also read: Kareena Kapoor talks about producing The Buckingham Murders, praises Ektaa Kapoor for having the ‘guts’ to stand by her) Kareena Kapoor Khan and director Hansal Mehta at the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Hansal Mehta said

A user took to X and tagged the director to write: “Mare of Easttown... God please!! Plz Get something original...” This did not escape the attention of Hansal, who responded to the allegations saying: “Decide after you watch. Don’t jump to conclusions.”

Meanwhile, Kareena did mention her love for Mare of Easttown in an earlier interview. Speaking to Variety, Kareena said that her character is inspired in part by Kate Winslet’s role and added, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Mare of Easttown is an acclaimed HBO show comprising of seven episode series, that stars Kate Winslet as a grizzled detective in Philadelphia. Kate won her second Emmy for the role in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

More details

The Buckingham Murders is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

The film will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024.