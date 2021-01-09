IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style

All from Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday to Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood wished Farah Khan on her birthday on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan turned 56 on Saturday and was showered with birthday wishes from all those who have danced to her tunes in films. While Sonu Sood called Farah his 'sister', Vivek Oberoi thanked her for teaching her 'colourful gaalis (abuses).'

Madhuri Dixit who worked with Farah Khan on the song Ghagra in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, dedicated the song to her on the occasion. Sharing a throwback picture, she wrote on Twitter, "Ladki o re ladki kaha see aye hai re tu". Happiest birthday greetings @TheFarahKhan. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life. Hope to see you soon."


Sonam Kapoor also dedicated her a song from her film Veere Di Wedding. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Aur das kinniye tareefan chai diya tenu (How many more compliments do you need)? My dearest Farah, wishing you nothing but the absolute best. Hope you always set the floor on fire in all of life's dull moments. Lots of love!"

Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday wished Farah Khan on their Instagram stories.
Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday wished Farah Khan on their Instagram stories.

Ananya Panday also shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Happy Bday to the best! Waaaaiting to shoot another song with you."

Shilpa Shetty recalled many fond memories with Farah on the occasion and shared a video of their candid throwback pictures. She wrote in caption, "Farhoooooooo... Miss your food, warmth, cray holidays, and most of all, your mad humour. Happpppyyyyy Birthday, @farahkhankunder ! Wishing you only happiness, love, and abundance, you #wonderwoman ! You make me believe ..women can do it all. #friendsforever #birthdaygirl #love."

Riteish Deshmukh shared a candid picture of Farah kissing him on his cheek. Wishing her, the actor wrote on Twitter, "It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @TheFarahKhan."


Sonu Sood called Farah his family and tweeted, "Happy birthday my friend , my sister, my family. @TheFarahKhan there can be no one like YOU."


Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so

Sharing a birthday wish for Farah, Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Happy bday to my first 'boss' in Bollywood @TheFarahKhan ! Learned so much from you my darling, about dancing, choreography and colourful gaalis lol! Love always!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farah khan shilpa shetty sonam kapoor madhuri dixit

Related Stories

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed.
Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:21 PM IST
A new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows host Salman Khan entering the house and making Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki Tamboli refused to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
tv

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar attend friend's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Gauahar Khan is back from Lucknow after a work trip. She attended a friend's wedding with husband Zaid Darbar and his family in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on Saturday.
Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on Saturday.
bollywood

Birthday Special: Dancing Queen Farah Khan and her many magical ‘moves’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:49 PM IST
On choreographer-director Farah Khan’s birthday today, we bring you some of the iconic songs choreographed by her. Shake a leg, if you feel like!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
All from Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday to Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood wished Farah Khan on her birthday on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years.
bollywood

Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, Shabana Azmi leaves hilarious comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Shibani Dandekar wrote a romantic birthday post for boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, calling him her 'best friend' and 'the love of her life'. But it was his stepmother Shabana Azmi's comment that caught attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh on having a busy 2021: I’m very driven, greedy for good work

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh said she wants to calm down a bit as she is otherwise very restless and someone who loves working and is too disciplined and time-tabled in her head.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has talked about his marriage plans with longtime girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal. The actor has said that they may get married if Covid-19 situation gets better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
bollywood

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to join shoot in March post paternity leave

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Director Om Raut, in a new interview, has said that while the rest of the team will commence shoot for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush this month, Saif Ali Khan will join them only in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez looked so cute as a child.
Jacqueline Fernandez looked so cute as a child.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez shares childhood pic, fans call her 'cute'

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared a super cute picture from childhood. The throwback picture had her fans and industry friends gushing with affection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
bollywood

Amitabh recalls how his father cried on his return after Coolie accident

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture shared by one of his fans as his Twitter crossed 45 million. It was from the time he survived Coolie accident. However, he chose to highlight the fact about how his father had cried on his return from hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a selfie on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone posted a selfie on Instagram.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone names Ranveer Singh, sister Anisha as people she is closest to

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Deepika Padukone took part in AMA session on Instagram and frankly answered a number of questions. She had shocked her fans when she recently deleted all her previous posts on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with their BFFs.
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with their BFFs.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reunites with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita for a blissful evening

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a group picture from her get-together with her girl gang, including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar has written a book, Big Thoughts of Little Luv, based on his experiences as a parent to Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar has written a book, Big Thoughts of Little Luv, based on his experiences as a parent to Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar shares pic of Roohi and Yash as 'baby rappers in the house'

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a rather funny picture of his children, Yash and Roohi, sporting funky sunglasses. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January.
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January.
bollywood

Pregnant Anushka Sharma steps out to celebrate costume designer's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Bollywood costume designer and celebrity stylist Ameira Punvani on latter's birthday. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
bollywood

When Farah proposed to Karan but he rejected her over a ‘technical problem’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:41 AM IST
  • On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar with his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Farhan Akhtar with his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar.
bollywood

Happy b’day Farhan: Why dad Javed used to be worried about his future

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:23 AM IST
  • On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, we bring you excepts from an interview in which his father, Javed Akhtar, talked about him and his success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s shelved film Chanda Mama Door Ke to be revived, director says he ‘can’t think of a replacement’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Chanda Mama Door Ke, which was supposed to star Sushant Singh Rajput as an astronaut, will now be made as a tribute to him. Director Sanjay Puran Singh said that he ‘can’t think of a replacement’ for the late actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP