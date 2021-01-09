Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan turned 56 on Saturday and was showered with birthday wishes from all those who have danced to her tunes in films. While Sonu Sood called Farah his 'sister', Vivek Oberoi thanked her for teaching her 'colourful gaalis (abuses).'
Madhuri Dixit who worked with Farah Khan on the song Ghagra in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, dedicated the song to her on the occasion. Sharing a throwback picture, she wrote on Twitter, "Ladki o re ladki kaha see aye hai re tu". Happiest birthday greetings @TheFarahKhan. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life. Hope to see you soon."
Sonam Kapoor also dedicated her a song from her film Veere Di Wedding. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Aur das kinniye tareefan chai diya tenu (How many more compliments do you need)? My dearest Farah, wishing you nothing but the absolute best. Hope you always set the floor on fire in all of life's dull moments. Lots of love!"
Ananya Panday also shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Happy Bday to the best! Waaaaiting to shoot another song with you."
Shilpa Shetty recalled many fond memories with Farah on the occasion and shared a video of their candid throwback pictures. She wrote in caption, "Farhoooooooo... Miss your food, warmth, cray holidays, and most of all, your mad humour. Happpppyyyyy Birthday, @farahkhankunder ! Wishing you only happiness, love, and abundance, you #wonderwoman ! You make me believe ..women can do it all. #friendsforever #birthdaygirl #love."
Riteish Deshmukh shared a candid picture of Farah kissing him on his cheek. Wishing her, the actor wrote on Twitter, "It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @TheFarahKhan."
Sonu Sood called Farah his family and tweeted, "Happy birthday my friend , my sister, my family. @TheFarahKhan there can be no one like YOU."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so
Sharing a birthday wish for Farah, Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Happy bday to my first 'boss' in Bollywood @TheFarahKhan ! Learned so much from you my darling, about dancing, choreography and colourful gaalis lol! Love always!"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Birthday Special: Dancing Queen Farah Khan and her many magical ‘moves’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, Shabana Azmi leaves hilarious comment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet Singh on having a busy 2021: I’m very driven, greedy for good work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to join shoot in March post paternity leave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez shares childhood pic, fans call her 'cute'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh recalls how his father cried on his return after Coolie accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone names Ranveer Singh, sister Anisha as people she is closest to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor reunites with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita for a blissful evening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar shares pic of Roohi and Yash as 'baby rappers in the house'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Anushka Sharma steps out to celebrate costume designer's birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Farah proposed to Karan but he rejected her over a ‘technical problem’
- On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy b’day Farhan: Why dad Javed used to be worried about his future
- On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, we bring you excepts from an interview in which his father, Javed Akhtar, talked about him and his success.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput’s shelved film Chanda Mama Door Ke to be revived, director says he ‘can’t think of a replacement’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox