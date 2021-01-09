Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan turned 56 on Saturday and was showered with birthday wishes from all those who have danced to her tunes in films. While Sonu Sood called Farah his 'sister', Vivek Oberoi thanked her for teaching her 'colourful gaalis (abuses).'

Madhuri Dixit who worked with Farah Khan on the song Ghagra in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, dedicated the song to her on the occasion. Sharing a throwback picture, she wrote on Twitter, "Ladki o re ladki kaha see aye hai re tu". Happiest birthday greetings @TheFarahKhan. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life. Hope to see you soon."

"Ladki o re ladki kaha see aye hai re tu" 🤣

Happiest birthday greetings @TheFarahKhan. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life 🤗 ❤️ Hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/WgJhSg9OVH — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 9, 2021





Sonam Kapoor also dedicated her a song from her film Veere Di Wedding. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Aur das kinniye tareefan chai diya tenu (How many more compliments do you need)? My dearest Farah, wishing you nothing but the absolute best. Hope you always set the floor on fire in all of life's dull moments. Lots of love!"

Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday wished Farah Khan on their Instagram stories.

Ananya Panday also shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Happy Bday to the best! Waaaaiting to shoot another song with you."

Shilpa Shetty recalled many fond memories with Farah on the occasion and shared a video of their candid throwback pictures. She wrote in caption, "Farhoooooooo... Miss your food, warmth, cray holidays, and most of all, your mad humour. Happpppyyyyy Birthday, @farahkhankunder ! Wishing you only happiness, love, and abundance, you #wonderwoman ! You make me believe ..women can do it all. #friendsforever #birthdaygirl #love."

Riteish Deshmukh shared a candid picture of Farah kissing him on his cheek. Wishing her, the actor wrote on Twitter, "It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @TheFarahKhan."

It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @TheFarahKhan pic.twitter.com/fQkME6p0Sl — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 9, 2021





Sonu Sood called Farah his family and tweeted, "Happy birthday my friend , my sister, my family. @TheFarahKhan there can be no one like YOU."

Happy birthday my friemd , my sister, my family @TheFarahKhan there can be no one like YOU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kTpGcihC9F — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 9, 2021





Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so

Sharing a birthday wish for Farah, Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Happy bday to my first 'boss' in Bollywood @TheFarahKhan ! Learned so much from you my darling, about dancing, choreography and colourful gaalis lol! Love always!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON