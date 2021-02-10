Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take son Agastya on his first pool outing. See pics

Actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and partner Hardik Pandya recently stepped out with their baby boy Agastya for his first pool outing. The couple has shared some adorable pictures of the little one from his time in the pool.

Sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Natasa wrote, "Our boy’s first day at the pool." The first is a family picture of the trio with Natasa in a stylish black bikini with puffed sleeves, Hardik and Agastya in their swimming shorts. While the couple smile for the camera, the boy sits quietly in his pram.





The post received more than 3.5 lakh likes within a few hours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also dropping a few heart emojis in the comments section.

Other pictures show them posing with Agastya as he tries to get accustomed to water and the new surroundings. A picture also shows them trying to teach him how to feel easy in water.

Hardik went on to share more pictures from their outing. He captioned the post, "Too cool for the pool. My boy’s clearly a water baby." Besides some candid shots of them, the post also included a boomerang video of Hardik, seen in a black Versace bathrobe, taking Agastya for a ride in the pram.

Tennis player Sania Mirza and many fans of the cricketer showered the post with heat emojis.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed the baby boy in July last year. The two had announced their engagement on January 1 and went on to announce the pregnancy in May in the same year.

“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasha had written on Instagram.

