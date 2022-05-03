Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirms he has a girlfriend after paparazzi spotted them together, wants to learn to cook for her

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has confirmed that he is in a relationship. The actor had sparked speculations about his relationship after he was spotted with a mystery woman in March. He has now said that he does have a girlfriend and would like to cook for her. Also Read| Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spotted holding hands with mystery girl, fans call her 'Anil Kapoor ki hone wali bahu'

Harsh Varrdhan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Thar, which also stars his father Anil Kapoor. In an interview ahead of Thar's release on Netflix, Harsh spoke about his a girlfriend.

Asked if being a foodie, he can cook as well, Harsh told Mashable India, "No yaar. You know I have a girlfriend now, and I want to learn how to cook. I really do."

This comes after Harsh was spotted holding hands with a woman on a Sunday afternoon in Khar in March. Her identity is not known yet. They continued to hold hands even as the paparazzi took pictures and shot videos of them before they walked into a building. Harsh had previously told ETimes in an interview last year that he would like to be private about his love life. However, he had said at the time that he doesn't have a girlfriend as he is a very ‘boring’ guy.

In his interview with Mashable India, Harsh also revealed that he moved out of his parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house in Juhu last year to his place in Carter Road. He said that he made the decision as he realised after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic that he wanted to live by himself. He also spoke about his plans of buying a second-hand Lamborghini, noting that his parents don't pay his for expenses.

He said, "I hate to break it to the audience. but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my s**t. I wish you all were right, and I was wrong. I would've 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff, believe it or not. It's the sad reality of my life."

Harsh plays Siddharth, an antique dealer in Thar, a thriller that will start streaming on Netflix on May 6. Siddharth travels through a remote village that has been rocked recently by many violent killings. Anil plays local inspector Surekha Singh who crosses paths with Siddharth as he investigates the murders. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

