Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone pose with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan.
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals family's reaction to Sonam Kapoor's infamous Koffee with Karan episode

  • Sonam Kapoor's comments caused ripples for even her family members, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has said. He was asked about the family's reaction to her infamous Koffee with Karan episode.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor's brother, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, spoke about how their family reacted after her comments would land her in trouble in the press. He was asked specifically about her infamous appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2010, when she and Deepika Padukone made comments about Ranbir Kapoor that made headlines.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said in an interview that Sonam Kapoor's comments affected the entire family, because they'd also be tagged in fan posts.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "I used to tell her, I tell her now also, 'Sonam, jab aap yeh karte ho, hum sabko affect hota hai. Sirf aapke account ko tag nahi karenge, hum sabke account ko tag karenge (When you do this, it affects all of us. They won't just tag you, they'll tag us all). And I don't want to deal with it, so please, please don't do it."

He added, "But, you know, you have to give her props for being so courageous. I don't have that kind of courage. And I don't want to be bothered. My own thing is, chup chaap raho, kaam karo, ghar chale jao. Zyaada bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai (Keep your head down and do your job. There's no need to open your mouth). I think that's also not good. Sometimes you should speak up for the things that you believe in, but I don't like the backlash."

He said that it is because of this that he is apprehensive about going on 'these shows', and doesn't want any 'unnecessary attention'. He said, "I just want people to talk about my work."

During the Koffee With Karan episode in 2010, Karan Johar asked Sonam what she thought of Ranbir and she said, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika simply laughed and said, “Thank you!” Deepika dated Ranbir for two years before they broke up.

Also read: When Deepika Padukone addressed consequences of her Koffee with Karan comments on Ranbir Kapoor

A year later, Sonam told Filmfare in an interview, "Honestly, I’m so fed up with this whole Koffee With Karan thing now that I don’t want to discuss it. Yes, it has affected my relationship. Some people get away with saying something. Unfortunately, I didn’t and I have to bear the brunt of it."

