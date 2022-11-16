Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says Bollywood has become more about 'who you date' nowadays: 'Audiences care less about films'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to Twitter and said today the audience cares ‘less about films’ and more about actors' dating lives. According to him, these days viewers are more interested in celebrity gossip rather than their work. Amid this, the actor praised Rajkummar Rao, Human Qureshi and Radhika Apte’s latest release Monica, O My Darling. Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor disappointed with press articles published about him on birthday

Responding to a tweet praising Monica, O My Darling from content creator Anmol Jammwal, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, “It’s become more about where your seen who with what you eat and who you date then the body of work sadly.. audiences are satiated by Bollywood blogs and care less about films in my opinion..”

“Monica is brilliant and all actors are amazing .. vasan is amazing.. hope millions watch,” he further added. Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir crime comedy thriller. It released on Netflix and received positive critical response.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and the brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and producer-stylist, Rhea Kapoor. Earlier this year, a day after his birthday, he had pointed out on the micro-blogging site how he has gone through a lot of articles on his birthday written by the "Hindi press" that have incorrectly tried to "summarise his journey so far.”

He said, “On my birthday I’ve seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where the summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like bhavesh joshi ak Vs ak ray and thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of bjs n mirzya.”

He further tweeted, "It's almost like they are completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality or and only judge an artist by money made." Harsh Varrdhan feels that this tendency sets "the precedent for the future generations." Harsh was last seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary's action thriller Thar, which also had his father Anil Kapoor.

