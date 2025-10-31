Harshvardhan Rane begs fans to stop comparing his film with Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara: ‘He is very…’

Actor Harshvardhan Rane appears to have grown tired of the constant comparisons between his role in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ahaan Panday’s character Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara. The actor has come forward to beg people to stop drawing parallels between the two. Harshvardhan Rane is seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, while Ahaan Panday got acclaim for Saiyaara.

Harshvardhan on comparisons with Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara

Harshvardhan took to Instagram to address the ongoing chatter comparing his role in his latest release with Ahaan Panday’s character Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara. Several social media posts had claimed that Harshvardhan’s on-screen persona outshone Krish Kapoor, sparking a debate among social media users.

On Thursday, Harshvardhan shared an Instagram Story featuring a post that compared his character from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to Ahaan’s role in Saiyaara. The post read, “The internet has declared the Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hero miles better than Saiyaara’s male lead.”

Reacting to this post. Harshvardhan wrote, “Guys I beg you Please stop!" along with a folded hands emoji. Furthermore, he also took to the comment section of the post to make the same plea, and praise Ahaan.

Harshvardhan's Insta Story.

Harshvardhan wrote, “Guys pls stop, y r u even comparing two people and 2 movie characters, Ahaan is v sincere and talented. Please stop. I love his work and am a fan of his work and style."

This comes just a few days after a social media user posted a reel comparing Harshvardhan’s character from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with Ahaan’s Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara. In her post, she claimed that Harshvardhan’s character was portrayed as perfect, unlike Krish Kapoor, whom she described as a womaniser.

Reacting to the reel, Harshvardhan wrote, “Ma’am, aapki kismat mein bhi ek aisa ladka LIKHA hai (Ma’am, a guy like that is written in your destiny too)."

About Harshvardhan Rane’s film

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama is produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory. Apart from Harshvardhan and Sonam in the lead roles, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan and Rajesh Khera in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews, and is holding steady at the box office. The film has registered business of ₹55 crore, and has now surpassed the lifetime haul of another romantic drama, Metro In Dino.

Meanwhile, Saiyaara marked the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, while it was the female lead Aneet Padda’s first lead role in a film. Saiyaara grossed ₹570 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema.