Heartbroken Aishwarya Rai pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, fans revisit ‘iconic’ song from Mohabbatein. See post

Aishwarya Rai, late on Monday night, mourned Lata Mangeshkar in an Instagram post. The singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday after several weeks in the hospital.

Sharing a photo of Lata, Aishwarya wrote in her tribute: “At a loss for words… Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji… God Bless. In absolute gratitude for you… and all your Blessings… Eternally.” She also added a bunch of folded hands and a broken heart emoji to her post.

Aishwarya's tribute reminded fans of the songs Lata Mangeshkar had sung for the actor. Fans particularly revisited Humko Humise Chura Lo, which Lata sang with Udit Narayan, from the 2000 movie Mohabbatein. Referring to the song's lyrics, one fan wrote: “You and ‘paas aao gale se lagalo’ will always remain classic," while one more added: “We love iconic Humko Humise Chura Lo.” One more fan commented: “We are blessed that she has sung songs for you." Lata had also sung the track Aankhein Khuli for the 2000 movie.

In Mohabbatein, Aishwarya Rai co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan, who attended Lata's funeral on Sunday. Shah Rukh offered duas and a floral tribute while paying his last respects to the legendary singer. Fans were touched by Shah Rukh's gesture as he was spotted stepping out in public after a long time.

On the day of Lata's death, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is married to Aishwarya, remembered the singer in a note, writing: “Today, we have lost the greatest of all time! We are all left heartbroken and speechless. An irreplaceable loss. Rest in glory Lata ji. Thank you for blessing us with your voice, talent and compassion. We are privileged to have lived in the times of the great Lata Mangeshkar.”

Mourning the singer, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note in his personal blog: "She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us.. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace." Amitabh, along with his daughter Shweta Nanda, paid a visit to Lata's family after the singer's death.

Lata Mangeshkar died due to post-Covid complications on Sunday. She suffered a multiple organ failure on Saturday night. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

