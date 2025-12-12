Hema Malini cries while talking about Dharmendra’s unfinished dreams at his prayer meet in Delhi: ‘Adhura reh gaya’

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini couldn’t hold back her tears when she got onto the stage at the prayer meet held in Delhi to remember her husband and actor Dharmendra. During an emotional speech, she called his death an “inconsolable shock”, and revealed Dharmendra’s unfinished dream. Hema Malini with her daughters during the prayer meeting for the late actor Dharmendra at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Hema Malini breaks down

On Thursday, a prayer meet to remember and honour Dharmendra’s memories was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath. During the ceremony, an emotional Hema delivered a deeply moving speech, with her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, standing by her side as she addressed the gathering from the stage.

“The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me, it is an inconsolable shock, the breaking of a companionship that stood the test of time,” Hema said on stage, fighting back tears.

Hema also opened up about Dharmendra’s unfinished dream of writing a book. She also looked back at his natural flair for poetry and his desire to one day turn his verses into a published work.

“Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged… jab woh Urdi ki Shayari karne lage. Unki khaas baat yahi thi koi bhi paristithi ho woh uske anusar turant ek sher suna dete the...yeh unki khoobi thi (He used to write poetry and verses in Urdu. The most special thing about it was that he could write on any situation). I often told him he should write a book - his fans would have loved it. So, he was very serious about it and was planning everything but woh kaam par adhura reh gaya (it is left unfinished),” Hema added.

Looking back at her life with Dharmendra, Hema said, “Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi. Hum dono ne shaadi ki. Woh mere liye ek bohot hi samarpeet jeevansaathi baney. Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe (The person with whom I enacted love scenes in films became my life partner. Our love was true and we faced all dire situations with strength. We both got married. He became a devoted husband to me. He was a pillar of support and stood by me through each step in life).”

Dharmendra remembered at prayer meet in Delhi

Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, organised a separate prayer meeting in Delhi to honour Dharmendra on December 11. It was attended by several prominent political figures, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier, on November 27, a prayer meet was held for Dharmendra in Mumbai, which was organised by his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Hema and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, didn’t attend that prayer meeting. Instead, she held a separate ceremony at her own residence to honour Dharmendra on the same day.

Hema is Dharmendra's second wife, with the veteran actor having been previously married to Prakash Kaur. Prakash and Dharmendra married in 1954, with whom he had four children- Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters- Esha and Ahana.

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25. He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.