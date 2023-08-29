Hema Malini on why Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'are hits': People love to see…

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has said that the audience wants to watch films on the big screen and cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and her stepson Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. In an interview with news agency PTI, Hema also said that OTT platforms are ‘time pass’. Hema also said she would like ‘all the producers to come forward and sign’ her, and give her ‘nice roles’. (Also Read | Hema Malini says she's ready to kiss like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) Hema Malini spoke about Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Hema talks about films in theatres

Speaking to PTI, Hema said, "Films on the (big) screen are very different, which we are used to. I'm used to that kind of films... the big screen. So, this OTT and web series are all nice for time pass, but I don't know how wonderful it is. That's why when Gadar 2 and Pathaan and all came on the big screen, they were all a hit. People love to see the big screen, which is different from the small screen."

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, released in January this year, is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which hit the theatres on August 11, has been helmed by Anil Sharma.

Hema on working in films

When asked whether she was willing to take up more acting roles, Hema said, "I would like to do it (films). If I get some nice roles, sure, definitely, why not? I would like all the producers to come forward and sign me. I am there."

Hema spoke about Baghban

Hema also spoke about her Baghban, which will complete 20 years of its release in October. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the 2003 family drama revolved around an elderly couple, played by Hema and Amitabh Bachchan, who are forced to live separately when their sons refuse to take care of both their parents.

Speaking about working with Amitabh, she wished that they had done many more films together after Baghban. She added that 'unfortunately, it did not happen. Maybe one has to remember only Baghban'. Hema also added that it was wonderful working with Amitabh. Recalling how she did the film after a gap of a few years, she added that she was a little hesitant, but still went ahead with it.

Hema and Amitabh's films so far

Apart from Baghban, Hema and Amitabh starred together in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Naseeb and Nastik. Hema's most recent appearance was in Shimla Mirchi, which released in 2020. In the 2000s, she featured in hit films such as Veer-Zaara, Baabul and Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, all starring Amitabh Bachchan.

