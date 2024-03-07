Here's why Karan Johar wasn't at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

The who's who of Bollywood graced the three-day pre-wedding bash of Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar last weekend. However, there was one celebrity wedding fixture who was glaringly missing from the celebrations– Karan Johar. Now, an India Today report reveals why the filmmaker was absent from the Jamnagar bash. (Also Read: Aamir Khan smokes a pipe in live video, answers 'why he danced at Ambani bash but not at his own daughter's wedding') Karan Johar didn't make it to Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

Reason behind Karan's absence

Reportedly, Karan was indeed invited for the pre-wedding bash and was even scheduled to dance on the stage. He was supposed to shake a leg with costume designer and longtime collaborator Manish Malhotra and they even rehearsed for the same. However, in the eleventh hour, Karan got a viral fever and throat ache. So he decided to stay back in Mumbai for health reasons.

Subsequently, Manish went on to perform on the stage with Gen-Z stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. They danced together to Bole Chudiyan, the popular dance number from Karan's 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Interestingly, Manish designed costumes for the stars – Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor – who featured in the song.

Karan's post for Ambanis

On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a Reel of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. He captioned the post, “Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions...The pre wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone’s hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal. And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se...Badhai ho (congratulations)! (red heart emojis).”

Also captured in the reel is Radhika's entry during the Hastakshar ceremony on the concluding day of the pre-wedding bash, where she moved towards Anant while dancing to a rehashed segment from the popular song Shava Shava, also from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.