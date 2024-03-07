Aamir Khan smokes a pipe in live video, answers 'why he danced at Ambani bash but not at his own daughter's wedding'

Aamir Khan is supporting ex-wife Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies and smoking some pipe in his latest Instagram live video. The actor went live from his productions house's Instagram page and addressed a bunch of queries from his fans and haters alike. (Also read: Aamir Khan's scary first look from new project confuses fans. See pic) Aamir Khan kept things casual and chilled out during his latest live session on Instagram.

Dancing at weddings

A person asked him why he danced at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar last weekend, but not at the wedding of his own daughter Ira Khan. Aamir clarified that he did dance at Ira's wedding too. “Dance toh maine apni beti ki shaadi mein bhi kia aur Mukesh ke bete ki shaadi mein bhi kia kyuki Mukesh mere bahut hi kareeb dost hain. Nita, Mukesh and their kids are like family for me. Main bhi unki shaadi mein nachta hu, woh bhi meri shadi mein naachte hain (I danced at my daughter's wedding too and at Mukesh's son's wedding too because he is my close friend. I dance at their weddings, they dance at mine),” Aamir said.

Shah Rukh-like movies on the cards?

Someone asked Aamir to make movies like Pathaan. The actor replied, “Yaar Shah Rukh (Khan) bana raha haina acchi Pathaan jaisi. Main banata hu Laapataa Ladies, aap woh dekho (Shah Rukh is already making movies like Pathaan. I make movies like Laapataa Ladies, you watch that).”

Aamir also said that people should support good cinema and newcomers in the industry, which is what he has tried to do by producing Laapataa Ladies. He hoped audience will prove those wrong who assume good cinema doesn't work in theatres, only action movies do well. “Otherwise, it will be tough to make good cinema,” he said, as he pulled out a pipe and a lighter from his pocket.

He lit up the pipe and said, “Agar aapko koi film achchi lagi jisme stars na ho toh use zaroor support kariye (Support movies that you like that don't have stars).”

Aamir promised to return with another live session on his birthday on March 14 and also confirmed that he was on the sets of his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par.