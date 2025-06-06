Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Housefull 2 actor Shazahn Padamsee marries businessman Ashish Kanakia in two-day affair. See pics

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 06, 2025 07:39 PM IST

Congratulatory messages poured in for Housefull 2 actor Shahzahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia from celebrities and fans. 

Housefull 2 actor Shazahn Padamsee married businessman Ashish Kanakia in an intimate ceremony on 5 June. Their close friends and family attended the two-day affair, and a post-wedding celebration was planned for 7 June. Shazahn posted sweet pictures of her wedding on Instagram, calling it her ‘forever’. (Also Read: Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee married in intimate ceremony; happy Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna dance in baraat. Watch)

Shahzahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia got married in June after a roka ceremony in January this year.
Shazahn Padamsee-Ashish Kanakia get married

Shazahn posted numerous pictures and videos of her wedding on her Instagram stories and feed. Posting her first pictures with Ashish as husband and wife, she wrote, “This day. This feeling. Our forever. (infinity and heart emojis)” Shazahn looked resplendent in an embroidered lehenga with pastel tones while Ashish complemented her in an off-white classic embroidered sherwani. The couple looked happy in the pictures, gazing into each other's eyes, and smiling widely as they were showered with rose petals. Zareen Khan, Malvika Raaj, and numerous fans left congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Shazahn Padamsee praises Ashish’s family

Shazahn and Ashish had their roka ceremony in January this year before their wedding in June. Talking to ETimes about her roka, she had said, “Ashish's family has been so warm and welcoming that it's difficult to believe we've known each other for just two years. It was such a special day. The one person I miss the most is my dad (Alyque Padamsee). I wish he had been there by my side, sharing the moment with me. He would have been so happy and proud.” They were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend and were engaged in November 2024.

For the uninitiated, Shazahn has acted in films like Rocket Singh—Salesman of the Year, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Housefull 2, Solid Patels, and more. She also starred in the Telugu films Orange and Masala. Last seen in the 2023 film Pagalpan: Next Level, she played a cameo in the web series Hai Junoon!

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
