How Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is balancing music and acting

BySamarth Goyal
Jun 09, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya talks about her foray into acting and sharing screenspace alongside big stars including Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan

In the world of showbiz, dreams can come true in the most unexpected ways. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya was a rising star in the independent music space when she found herself on a path she never anticipated: acting. Call it an “accidental discovery” or “happy coincidence”, her stint saw her share the screen with some of the biggest celebs, including cricketer MS Dhoni, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya will soon be seen in Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan(Sanjeeta Bhattacharya)
“A casting director reached out to me in October 2020 for an ad. Within three months, I found myself on the set of the OTT project Feels Like Ishq, playing the protagonist in the episode She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not,” she continues, “The show released in July 2021 and a month later, I got a call for Jawan. I auditioned, not knowing much about the project. Then, I was told I’d got through and the protagonist is Shah Rukh Khan!”

Bhattacharya juggled multiple acting projects, including The Broken News alongside Sonali Bendre and Adbhut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with Jawan. But, music never took a back seat. “The key is to strike a balance,” says the artiste, who is part of the album Shuruaat, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album.

