When Shammi Kapoor reacted to Aamir Khan saying Elvis Presley is the Shammi Kapoor of America: ‘I liked that…’

Published on Oct 21, 2022 07:01 AM IST

Shammi Kapoor was often called India’s Elvis Presley but Aamir Khan once said the reverse was true. Here is how Shammi had reacted to the high praise.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ever since he transformed into the ‘Rebel hero’ with Tumsa Nahi Dekha in 1957, Shammi Kapoor could never shake off comparisons with pop king Elvis Presley. The actor was always compared to the American popstar in everything from his dancing to his mannerisms and even hairstyle. However, Aamir Khan once maintained that it was Elvis who should be called America’s Shammi Kapoor. On October 21, Shammi’s 91st birth anniversary, a look back at when the veteran actor talked about the comparison. Also read: Mumtaz says nobody believed that she'd turned down Shammi Kapoor's marriage proposal

Born Shamsher Raj Kapoor to actor Prithvi Raj Kapoor, Shammi followed his father and older brother Raj Kapoor’s footsteps, making his debut in films with the 1953 release Jeevan Jyoti. His first few films were all box office failures, and it was after Tumsa Nahi Dekha and Dil Deke Dekho that he established an image of being a playboy and dancer on screen. Many called him India’s Elvis Presley. The pop star had also risen to fame around the same time.

In 2008, speaking at an event where he felicitated Shammi, actor Aamir Khan said, “It’s wrong when people say that Shammi Kapoor is the Elvis Presley of India. I think Elvis is the Shammi Kapoor of America. Sometime later, in an interview with Filmfare, Shammi had reacted to Aamir’s comment, saying, “I liked that. Everyone has his own style. One sees a lot of paintings — you like some shades and get inspired by them. It doesn’t mean that you have stolen them… I have no dreams of being known as a great artiste. I have not done the Devdas of my life. But yes, I believe I could give good expression to the songs I was given. I am proud of that.”

Shammi Kapoor went on to star in hits like Junglee, Kashmir Ki Kali, Teesri Manzil, and Prince all through the 1960s. Following Andaz in 1971, he moved to supporting roles. In the second innings of his career, he worked in over a hundred films including Vidhaata, Betaab, Henna, and Yeh Hai Jalwa. He died of chronic kidney failure in 2011. His last film--Rockstar--released later that year.

Topics
shammi kapoor elvis presley aamir khan + 1 more
shammi kapoor elvis presley aamir khan

