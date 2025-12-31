Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dance into 2026, he shares ‘big revelation’ about his double thumb. See pics

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan treated fans to a delightful sneak peek into his personal life, sharing a series of photos of himself dancing with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The actor captioned the post with playful humour, writing about his “double thumb” and joking that not being able to make a hand heart properly is only the second thing he can’t do because of it. Alongside the quirk, Hrithik spread positivity, sending love to his fans and dedicating the upcoming New Year to them. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan posts dance photos with girlfriend Saba Azad, humorously referencing his 'double thumb' and celebrating their relationship.

Hrithik shares dancing pics with Saba, jokes about his thumb

Hrithik took to his Instagram on Wednesday and posted pictures of himself dancing with his girlfriend Saba. In the caption, he wrote, "Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note. Sending big love to all my fans out there. I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026, everyone. P.S. not being capable of making a hand heart properly is only the 2nd thing I can't do with my double thumb. Big revelation."

Hrithik and Saba's love story

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship first sparked public interest in 2022, when they were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant together and later made their first official public appearance as a couple at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May 2022. The duo have been together for about four years now, marking their anniversary on 1 October 2025 with heartfelt social media posts and affectionate photos. Over the years, they’ve been seen on vacations, attending family events together, and sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

Hrithik Roshan's latest work

On the professional front, Hrithik’s War 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 spy thriller War, released theatrically on 14 August 2025 during the Independence Day weekend. Despite big hype, massive action sequences, and a star-studded cast including Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, the film underperformed at the box office, earning around ₹370 crore worldwide, which was considered below expectations given its huge ₹ 400 crore budget and pre-release buzz.

Looking ahead, Hrithik’s next big project is Krrish 4, the fourth instalment in the beloved Indian superhero franchise that began with Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), continued with Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013). Hrithik will step in as the main lead and the director of the film. Reports indicate that shooting for Krrish 4 has already begun, with production taking place in Mumbai and parts of Europe.