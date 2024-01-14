Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan attend an event together ahead of Fighter trailer release

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were spotted together at a brand event in Mumbai's Jio Garden BKC on Sunday. The former couple were seen checking out jewellery pieces and other stuff at the event. They also chatted with each other as they checked out the jewels. Also read: As Hrithik Roshan turns 50, Sussanne Khan wishes him ‘the greatest love story’, Saba Azad pens romantic post Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan at an event.

A paparazzo shared a video of Hrithik and Sussanne Khan from the event on Instagram. While Sussanne looked lovely in a one-shoulder denim top and jeans, Hrithik wore a blue T-shirt and denims, paired with a black jacket and a cap.

An internet user commented, “they still look so cute,” along with a crying face emoji. Another wrote, “so sweet.” One more commented, "Whatever ....but they both look good together."

Hrithik and Sussanne

Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be friends after their divorce. While Hrithik is dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne is dating Arslaan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne also continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Sussanne had recently penned a sweet note for Hrithik on his 50th birthday. She shared a video which comprised of pictures of Hrithik and their sons along with the note. It read: "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are 'Father Ocean' with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and all the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless...P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!"

Hrithik's upcoming film

Hrithik will be next seen in Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. He has also signed War 2, which also has Jr NTR among the star cast.

