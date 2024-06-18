 Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya to be re-released in theatres to celebrate 20th anniversary | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya to be re-released in theatres to celebrate 20th anniversary

ANI |
Jun 18, 2024 05:54 PM IST

Get ready to fill your hearts with a feeling of nostalgia as Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya has been scheduled to be re-released in theatres.

Get ready for a blast of nostalgia as Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya is scheduled to be re-released in theatres. Marking 20 years of the film, the makers have decided to release the film in cinema halls once again on June 21. (Also Read – Rakesh Roshan looks dashing in throwback pic shared by Hrithik Roshan on Father's Day: 'World needs more men like you')

Hrithik Roshan played a soldier in Lakshya
Hrithik Roshan played a soldier in Lakshya

Sharing the update, director Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday took to Instagram and wrote, “A timeless tribute to courage and patriotism. Join us in theatres as we celebrate #20YearsOfLakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June.”

Zoya Akhtar, who served as an executive producer for Lakshya, also expressed her excitement. Taking to Instagram Story, Zoya Akhtar dropped the film's poster and wrote, “Working on this title was a life changing experience.” Hrithik re-shared Zoya's post and captioned it as, "True (red heart emoji)."

The story of the Indian romantic war drama revolves around Karan Shergill (essayed by Hrithik) who has no goals for his future and gets guided by her girlfriend and a journalist Romila Dutta (essayed by Preity Zinta). Later, Karan joins the Indian army and becomes focused, disciplined officer cadet and eventually commissions into the Indian Army.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Preity Zinta and late Om Puri in pivotal roles.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya to be re-released in theatres to celebrate 20th anniversary
