Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR urge viewers to protect War 2 spoilers ahead of release: ‘Let the story be a secret to everyone’

War 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year, and fans are excited to see the combo of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on screens. Ahead of the release of the film on August 14, both Hrithik and Jr NTR have appealed to fans, media and audience with a special message. War 2 is a YRF Spy Universe film that stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The two have requested fans to avoid posting spoilers about War 2 to preserve the multiple secrets, twists and turns that the story has to offer to people. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 end credits will unveil two explosive secrets about Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe)

Hrithik and NTR, who play Indian soldiers at loggerheads in the Ayan Mukerji action-entertainer, said they made War 2 ‘with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion’—and it is a big-screen spectacle that should be enjoyed only in cinemas.

What Hrithik and Jr NTR said

Hrithik says, “War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes. I have a request to make to all of you - media, audience, fans - please protect our spoilers at any cost.”

NTR says, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you..”

About War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as super spy Kabir in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

War 2 is the sixth instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. YRF declared War 2 advance booking open for India on Sunday. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has registered a business of ₹9.8 crore in advance booking.

War 2 will release in theatres on 14 August and clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shruti Haasan.