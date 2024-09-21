Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif can't take their eyes off each other in new ad; fans say: ‘We need another film with them’

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif featured together in a new ad. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Rado shared a post featuring the duo. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif interacts with paparazzi at Mumbai event, fans hail 'stunning lady boss'. Watch) Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan starred together in a new ad.

Hrithik, Katrina feature in new ad

In the picture, Hrithik Roshan wore a black outfit as he looked towards Katrina. She opted for a red dress while keeping her hand on his shoulder and smiling at the actor. Katrina re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a heart gif.

Fans react to duo's ad

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Laila and Arjun after married. They match each other's vibe." "Best onscreen couple. Laila & Arjun in their parallel universe enjoying their honeymoon together," wrote a person. "Such a good-looking and gorgeous pair ever. Laila and Arjun are at work after living in Morocco," read a comment.

"We need a new movie with these two asap. This is what chemistry looks like," commented an Instagram user. "Ohhhhhhh man, this is too hot to handle. Please cast them together. So good to see them back together," said another fan. "Both Are Looking Gorgeous. We really need another film with both of you together again. My favourite duo," wrote another person.

Hrithik and Katrina's films

Hrithik and Katrina have featured together in two films--Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Siddharth Anand's Bang Bang (2014). Katrina had a special camo in Agneepath (2012). Hrithik had a special appearance in Tiger 3 (2023).

Hrithik's films

Hrithik was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The film performed decently at the box office. Hrithik is now preparing for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will also star Kiara Advani and NTR Jr. An official announcement is still awaited.

Katrina's film

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, which released in theatres on January 12. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller has been well-received, with critics praising her performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve. She'll also star in Jee Le Zaraa.