Katrina Kaif interacts with paparazzi at Mumbai event, fans hail 'stunning lady boss'. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif left her fans stunned as she attended an Etihad Airways event in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged online. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif reveals the ‘gentle’ way Vicky Kaushal calms her down when she ‘complains about her looks and weight gain’) Katrina Kaif attended a Mumbai event.

Katrina chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event

In a clip, Katrina was seen speaking to the paparazzi. They asked her, "Katrina ji kaese ho (Katrina, how are you)?" She smiled and responded, "Main thik hoon. Aap kaise hai (I'm doing well. How have you been)?" The actor was also seen smiling and speaking to other people at the event. For the event, Katrina wore a beige outfit – waistcoat under a jacket and trousers. She also wore matching heels.

Fans can't stop praising Katrina

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Superstar. Beautiful. Queen of Bollywood." A comment read, "Katrina's walk be like a lady boss. She looks so stunning." A person wrote, "She's so gorgeous. Best dressed so graceful and dignified." An Instagram user commented, "She is very pretty not from face but from the inner side, and she has good general knowledge."

Katrina recently spoke about Vicky

Katrina returned to India last week. Recently, she had a chat with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the show In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan. Katrina opened up about her struggles with self-image and how her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, provides gentle support during her moments of insecurity.

"I'll be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance," she explained. She also shared how Vicky's response to her insecurities serves as a grounding reminder while navigating through the insecurities. "He'll sit there and go, 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone it's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are?'" she added.

Katrina's film

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, which released in theatres on January 12. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller has been well-received, with critics praising her performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve. She'll also star in Jee Le Zaraa.