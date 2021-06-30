Hrithik Roshan lauds fan for coming up with Krrish 4 plot involving Priyanka Chopra getting superpowers

Hrithik Roshan was impressed with a fan's elevator pitch for Krrish 4. Hrithik recently announced the long-awaited superhero sequel, on the 15th anniversary of the first film's release.

“I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never," the fan tweeted. Hrithik Roshan replied, "Imagination 100." The fan's pitch saw the return of Naseeruddin Shah and Priyanka Chopra into the fold, but didn't include Kangana Ranaut.

The fan's story idea included time travel and family drama. In the fan's version of Krrish 4, Naseeruddin Shah's character would kidnap Krishna and Priya's child, forcing Krishna to build a time machine and travel back to 2006. Jaadu, the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, then shows up and gives Priya superpowers. Priya rescues Krishna and their child, and teams up with Jaadu to defeat Naseeruddin Shah's character.

Hrithik officially announced Krrish 4 earlier this month. "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," he wrote in a post, alongside a short video of him as the superhero.

The Krrish series began in 2003, with Koi Mil Gaya, and continued with Krrish in 2006. A third film, Krrish 3, was released in 2013. All three films have been directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, who will also helm the fourth film.

Last year, he dismissed rumours that Hrithik would play four characters in the upcoming film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh said, “Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”