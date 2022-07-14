Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad click a picture in style as they bid goodbye to Paris: 'Until we meet again'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad had been vacationing in Paris since a few days and have now left France. Late Wednesday, Saba shared a picture of them together as they bid goodbye to their hotel. The two have been dating since a few months and attended filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash in May together. Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad go on scenic drive in Europe

Sharing a monochrome picture on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Saba Azad wrote, "Au Revoir Paris!! (loosely translated to goodbye until we meet again)." The photo shows two pairs of feet – Saba's black boots and Hrithik's sport shoes. They are seen standing at an entrance with a doormat that had ‘Home’ written on it.

Saba Azad shared a picture with Hrithik Roshan.

Last week, Saba shared a picture of herself from an outdoor cafe and gave a credit to Hrithik as the photographer. She was seen looking away from the camera, while sitting at the cafe and captioned the photo, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan.” Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan commented on Saba's post, “You’re so beautiful.”

Saba is an actor and singer. She has worked in Bollywood films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi, Shaandaar and Karwaan. She is one half of electro funk duo Madboy/Mink. She will now be seen in the drama Minimum, in which she will essay the role of a French girl. Reacting to Saba's performance in the web series Rocket Boys, Hrithik had said on social media, “You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me.”

Hrithik is awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release in theatres on September 30. Hrithik wrapped up the Vikram Vedha shoot before flying to Paris. He will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. He will reportedly also feature in teh film Krrish 4.

