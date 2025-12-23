Hrithik Roshan steps out with girlfriend Saba Azad and sons Hrehaan, Hridaan to attend cousin's pre-wedding celebrations

Actor Hrithik Roshan stepped out with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, to attend his cousin Eshaan Roshan's pre-wedding ceremony on Monday, December 22. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi alongside Saba and his sons for a while. (Also read: Internet confused by Hrithik Roshan's 2nd review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hours after he disagreed on its politics) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad wrore traditional outfits for the occasion.

Hrithik with Saba and his sons

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Hrithik was seen exiting the venue after attending the pre-wedding celebrations. Saba was seen with him, while Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan walked right behind.

Hrithik wore a light pink kurta for the occasion, while Saba dressed up in a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery. Hrehaan and Hridaan twinned in light yellow kurtas as they all posed for the paparazzi for a few seconds.

About Hrithik and Saba's relationship

Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations. Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Their elder son is Hrehaan whom they welcomed in 2006 and Hridaan was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, which was released in theatres during the Independence Day window. The action thriller opened to mostly mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.