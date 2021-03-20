IND USA
Humbled by the kind of roles; good work coming my way: Aarya Babbar

Aarya Babbar feels it’s a great time for actors like him, with multiple projects happening and him being finally offered a choice of roles
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:03 PM IST

Aarya Babbar feels it’s a great time for actors like him, with multiple projects happening and him being finally offered a choice of roles.

“No one, I mean just no one joins the industry to take up filler roles and do worthless characters and I was living that phase. Punjabi cinema gave me great content to be a part of. But after the rise of OTT as a huge platform, suddenly, I feel the Hindi industry has woken up to me after almost two decades, (laughs). And I’m humbled by the kind of roles and good work that is finally coming my way. I want to give my best shot and shine,” said the ‘Ab ke Baras’ and ‘Guru’ actor.

Hailing from a family of actors, theatre personalities and politicians, Babbar feels he has every trait of his family, “Unlike other kids, Prithvi Theatre was our playground. We literally grew up there; as our mother was busy with her rehearsals and we were absorbing the acting, theatre. As far as politics is concerned, I never had to make a conscious effort to understand it. In fact, it has always been there in our subconscious.”

Currently, Babbar is busy wrapping his fifth project and looks forward to the release of his upcoming short film. “My first project to be out this year will be a short film, ‘Tijori’ and it’s slated for a grand launch followed by other series on different platforms. I’m with great minds and the audience is in for some great content from me this year,” he said.

Babbar is among the few actors who are vocal on all current issues. “Yes! That’s the way I am, and I will always be. If I feel strongly about anything, I’ll stand by it, irrespective of which political party my father is associated with. It’s my belief that I share on social media and as it’s said: ‘to each his own’. So, you can like or dislike it, that’s absolutely fine with me.”

