I wanted to direct my own script: Aaryaan

Director, writer Aaryaan Saxena is elated with his dream project all set to hit the theatres next month. “My dream to bring my first directorial among the audience is about to be fulfilled. This script is very close to my heart and as a cinema lover I always wanted to direct my own script as this is the only way to live your story. For me, at times only writers can do justice as a director for a particular subject,” said the UPite.

He has written script, screenplay and dialogue for the film ‘Desi Kattey.’ A trained singer from Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow, Aaryaan has done numerous shows abroad.

“I was all happy singing around the globe with big names like Usha Mangeskar ji and others but the thought of going back to Mumbai never left me for a second. Soon singing took a backseat and I shifted my focus towards writing (2007). With much efforts I started to get work. I co-wrote the screenplay of ‘Mickey Virus’ followed by others.”

Talking about how direction happened, he shared, “I still feel proud with the fact that my first script was appreciated by film-maker Kabir Khan. I am now gearing up to shoot it in Kashmir. After ‘Desi Kattey,’ I also wrote a Punjabi film ‘Saavi’ and then directed two short films. My short film ‘Mukti’ that was selected in Cannes Film Festival was a turning point for me. It was then I realised that film making was my calling. Then, I directed my own script ‘Fauji Calling’ that is all set for the release.”

His upcoming film is based on a story of families of our army people. “Yes, I call it the other side of the story of our jawans, who lay their lives for the country and behind them how their families manage to survive without them,” said Aaryaan.