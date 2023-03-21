Ibrahim Ali Khan says sister Sara Ali Khan's Gaslight will be 'banging', actor reacts

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Gaslight, has shared a note for her fans ahead of the release of the film. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared several pictures of herself as she gave different poses. In the photos, Sara wore a white top and matching trousers. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan with a picture from home, fans say ‘such a messy room’) Ibrahim Ali Khan has said that her sister Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Gaslight will be 'banging'.

Sara captioned the post, "Wearing White (white heart emoji), Waiting for gaslight (light bulb emoji), Hope you’ll have a fright (ghost emoji), But also a great night (television emoji), So sit tight (alarm clock emoji) #gaslight on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar."

Reacting to the post, Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan commented, "It’ll be banging I don’t doubt that in the slight (collision emoji), I'll miss you dear sister as I watch it in the night (moon emoji). But then not long until I take my flight (airplane emoji). To come and give you a hug so tight (hug emoji). And tell you how well you nailed Gaslight (light bulb emoji)." Sara responded, "@______iak______ omg!!!! You’re the best!!! I love you (red heart emoji)."

Sara and Ibrahim are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. While Saif and Amrita welcomed Sara in August 1995, Ibrahim was born on March 2001. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are half-siblings of Sara and Ibrahim.

Fans will see Sara in Gaslight, helmed by Pavan Kirpalani. Gaslight also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. The film will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

Sara also has Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Sara in Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak along with Karisma Kapoor. She also has Karan Johar's Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. She also has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, in the lead roles. The Dharma Productions project, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, will hit the theatres on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON