If somebody calls me for a role, I'll definitely come: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on acting in Hindi movies

One of the most influential Malayalam cinema stars, Mohanlal has been part of over 300 films, including all time hits such as "Manichitrathazhu", "Kireedam", "Bharatham", "Drishyam" and "Pulimurugan".

“I have done a couple of Hindi films also. But now most of my other films are dubbed into Hindi. When somebody calls me for a role I'll definitely come and work. I don't mind. I don't have a choice. As actors we don't have a choice. Let it come. Let it happen,” Mohanlal, who has previously starred in Hindi films "Company" and "Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag", told reporters here at the Hindi trailer launch of "Barroz".

"Barroz", a 3D fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel “Barroz: Guardian of Da Gama's Treasure”, marks the directorial debut of the 64-year-old actor who also stars in the movie. The film revolves around Mohanlal's ghost character guarding the secret treasure of Vasco da Gama for over 400 years.

Mohanlal, who had invited Akshay Kumar, the star of many of his Hindi dubs including "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" , as the chief guest for the trailer launch.

"It just happened. This is something special. I have done some plays for the National School of Drama. I have done some Sanskrit plays. I don't know Sanskrit but I have done it. So many things in my life just happen. We call it ‘vismayam’. It's an illusion. It was my ambition to do something special for my industry. So that is how ‘Barroz’ came out,” he said about the film, which suffered some delays.

On comparison with Akshay in films that have been dubbed in Hindi, Mohanlal said actors can’t be compared.

“Most of my films were remade into Hindi. And Akshay ji has done it. You cannot compare actors. This is totally different. Even the costume, character, body language, everything will be different. I love his films. I have seen most of the films of which Priyadarshan has remade. He's a brilliant actor. He's very punctual. And he loves his profession. He's a 100% professional actor. I'm not that professional,” Mohanlal said praising Akshay.

The “Sooryavanshi” star said he is an admirer of Mohanlal and has seen many of his films.

“Like anyone else I am also a huge fan of Mohanlal sir. I have seen many of his films. In your first film, you were a villain in 1980. I remember that film. And then “Chitaram” which was directed by our friend Priyadarshan sahab. I have seen many such films with subtitles despite not knowing the language,” Akshay said.

The Bollywood star said not many films are made for children in India so he is looking forward to watch the movie with his daughter.

"Sir keeps telling me that he will keep the trial for me but I want to tell him that I will go and watch it in the theatre properly. It is a wonderful film. It's going to be a great experience. And I'm looking forward to see what kind of reaction my daughter is going to give, because that makes me very happy when she is very happy," Akshay said of the trailer.

The film also features Mayo Rao West and June Vig. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirward Cinemas in association with Pen Studios, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, is set to release in 3D across Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. The film is set to hit theatres on December 27.

