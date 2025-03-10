Menu Explore
I'm developing three stories, no actor locked: Kabir Khan on his next

PTI |
Mar 10, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Mumbai, Filmmaker Kabir Khan says he is currently developing three stories and is in conversation with different actor but the cast is not locked yet.

There are rumours that Khan, known for films such as "Ek Tha Tiger", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "83", is collaborating with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Vicky Kaushal on different movies.

"I'm developing three different stories. I’m in the writing stage, and honestly, no actor is locked. As a director, I speak to a lot of actors, saying, ‘Let's explore something,’ and who would not want to work with Hrithik or Vicky or Salman?

"There are lots of ideas that we develop, but sometimes, it doesn't need to be your next film. It is possible that I develop an idea and talk to Vicky, Salman, or Hrithik, and they might do something else. So, lots of conversations are happening,” Khan told PTI in an interview.

There were reports in the media that he would work with Roshan on a post-apocalyptic thriller, a historical drama with Kaushal, and a commercial entertainer with Khan.

The director has directed Khan in three films: “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” and “Tubelight”, while he is yet to work with Roshan and Kaushal.

The “Chandu Champion” director revealed that he would take at least three months to decide on his next film.

“If you ask me whether anything has been locked for the near future, ‘No’. I’m going to take at least another three months to decide what my next one is,” he said.

Khan is awaiting the release of “My Melbourne”, an anthology set to be released in theatres on March 14.

The director’s segment, titled “Setara”, brings to life the journey of a 15-year-old Afghan girl, Setara, who sought refuge in Melbourne after fleeing Taliban and finding her sense of belonging through cricket amid family tensions and past trauma.

“My Melbourne” features short films from prominent filmmakers such as “Emma” by Rima Das, “Jules” by Imtiaz Ali, and “Nandini” by Onir.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

