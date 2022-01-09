I’m in no hurry to take up work: Bidita Bag

Having completed five new projects and six already streaming during pandemic, actor Bidita Bag feels the need to go slow. After wrapping the shoot of a film in Vrindavan, the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor is currently in hometown Kolkata spending some quality time with her parents.

“I have taken off for a few days. It’s just a co-incidence that cases started to surge when my intention was just to take a regular break. I have been continuously working during the pandemic so you need to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Working back-to-back burns out an actor and if you don’t refresh then you won’t have anything new to offer to the audience,” says Bag.

Bidita at Prem Mandir, Vrindavan. (Instagram)

Her projects that released during pandemic were Bhaukaal, Abhay2, The Missing Stone, Fauji Calling, Teen Do Paanch and Ray (Bahrupriya).

“It’s time I feel to work on my health, body and craft. Music had taken a back foot so I am catching up with that these days — vocals, guitar and ukulele. Besides, I am reading books and spending time with parents. As of now I’m in no hurry to take up work. I need to assess my placement, roles and branding in terms of work as it matters a lot.”

Bag completed three shows and two OTT series which she hopes will release consecutively this year.

Right now, she is excited about the second season of Bhaukaal where her role has become bigger and better. “After Shaukeen’s (Abhimanyu Singh) death my character has become quite strong and she will now be seen playing mind games. I have shot it in Lucknow in two schedules — before and after second wave. It was a tough time when Mohit (Raina) too contracted Covid-19 virus and fell ill. I hope now we never get to see that kind of phase ever again.”

Bag is happy to have explored Vrindavan during the shoot of Bal Naren with Rajniesh Duggal and others.

“My father was posted in Delhi for a year then I went there as a kid but this time I did got a chance to feel and soak the spiritual vibes that the city offers. I was so happy to hear Radha’s name being mentioned before Lord Krishna which I feel is truly empowering for all women. After spending time in Braj, I know why people from across the world visit and then eventually settle there forever,” says the versatile actor.