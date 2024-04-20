Imran Khan said he gave up Bandra bungalow to live in a flat: I use just 3 plates, cut my own hair

Recent reports suggested that actor Imran Khan is moving into filmmaker Karan Johar's flat on rent with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. Imran laughed off the rumours in an interview with Film Companion, but also revealed why he moved out of his late grandfather Nasir Hussain's palatial bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. (Also Read: From Imran Khan to Katrina Kaif, why some Bollywood stars prefer to stay on rent rather than buy an apartment in Mumbai) Imran Khan vacated his Bandra bungalow to live in a flat

What Imran said

“For the past five years, just from the time I separated, I moved into this space where I've lived for the past 5 years. I started by moving into what was an empty space. And I started bringing things into my space, basis my requirement,” Imran said. He said his requirements included a television, a sofa, and three plates. He said he used to clean his space using a vacuum cleaner and wash his own dishes.

“It was about separating from those external trappings. The things which you're told you want and you start to believe that. And it was about knowing what do I actually get happiness from. I found it to be a much easier existence these past few years. I wanted my own space. I wanted to run and manage it on my own. Again, that was from a sense of, ‘Can I do all of this stuff without getting into the external trappings?’,” Imran added.

He said he cooks his breakfast, but gets the other two meals from his mother's home. He added that he also cuts his own hair. He called it “borderline pathological” behaviour.

In Aamir Khan's footsteps?

In a 1994 interview, Imran's uncle and actor Aamir Khan also spoke about giving up acting and the glamorous life in Mumbai. When asked what he'd like to do, Aamir said, “Nothing. Go to Coonoor. Spend time with the family. Start a new life... It's a nice place to live... We've been thinking of buying a home there for quite some time. Call it a dream.”

Interestingly, Aamir's cousin and Imran's uncle Mansoor Khan actually did that. After making hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Mansoor eventually moved to Coonoor and started his own organic farm there.

On the work front, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti (2015). He's been on a break since then, and is considering making a comeback now.