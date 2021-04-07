IND USA
Saba Ali Khan shared a picture with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi in it.
Saba Ali Khan shared a picture with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi in it.
bollywood

Inaaya plays with grandma Sharmila Tagore while Soha looks on in pic featuring three generations of Pataudi family

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Wednesday shared new picture featuring Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is quite an ace at sharing not just throwback pictures of her famous family members, she is rather good at capturing special family moments too. On Wednesday, she shared a candid picture of three generations of the Pataudi family -Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba added the cute picture with text messages all over it. "Wear a mask", "be a good sister", "show you love" and "older sister protection always & forever" - can be seen on it. The picture shows Sharmila interacting with Inaaya (the latter has her back to the camera) as Soha looks on. What is surprising is the fact that both Sharmila and Soha are wearing face masks, even while they are inside their home.

Sharmila Tagore with Inaaya Naumi and Soha Ali Khan.
Sharmila Tagore with Inaaya Naumi and Soha Ali Khan.


Saba's recent few Instagram posts have featured members of her family. She had shared a childhood picture of Saif and asked fans to guess who it was. It had featured Saif in his father, Mansoor Ali Khan's arms. Not only did fans identify him correctly, they also noted how Saif and his son, Taimur, looked identical.

Saba followed it up with another black and white gem, this time featuring Soha Ali Khan as a kid, with Mansoor holding her in his arms.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor asks fans to spot the difference between two of his pics, Janhvi Kapoor has perfect reply. See here

Ever since Saba started sharing pictures of her family members, her Instagram following has increased considerably. From parents - Sharmila and Mansoor, Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha, Inaaya to Kunal Kemmu - all feature in her posts.

Saba Ali Khan has shared a fresh set of family pictures with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Saba Ali Khan has regularly been sharing photos from her family album.
