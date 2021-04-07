Inaaya plays with grandma Sharmila Tagore while Soha looks on in pic featuring three generations of Pataudi family

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is quite an ace at sharing not just throwback pictures of her famous family members, she is rather good at capturing special family moments too. On Wednesday, she shared a candid picture of three generations of the Pataudi family -Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba added the cute picture with text messages all over it. "Wear a mask", "be a good sister", "show you love" and "older sister protection always & forever" - can be seen on it. The picture shows Sharmila interacting with Inaaya (the latter has her back to the camera) as Soha looks on. What is surprising is the fact that both Sharmila and Soha are wearing face masks, even while they are inside their home.

Saba's recent few Instagram posts have featured members of her family. She had shared a childhood picture of Saif and asked fans to guess who it was. It had featured Saif in his father, Mansoor Ali Khan's arms. Not only did fans identify him correctly, they also noted how Saif and his son, Taimur, looked identical.

Saba followed it up with another black and white gem, this time featuring Soha Ali Khan as a kid, with Mansoor holding her in his arms.

Ever since Saba started sharing pictures of her family members, her Instagram following has increased considerably. From parents - Sharmila and Mansoor, Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha, Inaaya to Kunal Kemmu - all feature in her posts.

