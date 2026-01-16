India's highest-grossing studio has no ₹1000 crore hit; yet made ₹5700 crore at box office; beat Dharma, YRF, Disney
With nearly ₹5700 crore net earnings at the India box office from 117 films, this production house reigns supreme.
Actors may be the faces of films worldwide, but it’s the production houses and studios that foot the bill, fund massive blockbusters, and eventually, rake in the profits as well. And even as stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, or Allu Arjun are often in contention for being the biggest ‘brands’, the real brands are seldom mentioned. The top-grossing production house at the Indian box office has raked in over ₹5000 crore over 30 years, beating some of the biggest names from Bollywood and Hollywood.
India’s highest-grossing production house
According to data mined by Marketing Mind, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is the highest-grossing production house in India, with net earnings of ₹5697 crore from 117 films over the years. This is the cumulative box-office haul of all T-Series-produced and distributed films at the Indian box office, excluding overseas collections. The most striking part of this achievement is that T-Series is one of the few major studios in India today without a ₹1000-crore hit. Their highest-grossing film remains Animal, which earned ₹915 crore worldwide, including ₹553 crore in India.
|S No
|Studio
|Total films
|Earnings
|1
|T-Series
|117
|₹5697 crore
|2
|Yash Raj Films
|76
|₹4925 crore
|3
|Dharma Productions
|62
|₹4569 crore
|4
|UTV/Disney India
|83
|₹4033 crore
|5
|Fox Star Studios
|57
|₹3900 crore
|6
|Eros International
|94
|₹3434 crore
|7
|Jio Studios
|23
|₹3070 crore
|8
|Nadiadwala Grandson Ent
|37
|₹2947 crore
|9
|Maddock Films
|24
|₹2580 crore
|10
|Reliance Entertainment
|64
|₹2574 crore
Established by Gulshan Kumar in the 80s, T-Series was originally a music company that began producing films in the 90s. Now headed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, it is one of the biggest production houses in India.
Who all T-Series beat
Yash Raj Films comes in at the second spot with ₹4924 crore from 76 films, while Dharma Productions rounds up the top 3 with ₹4569 crore from 62 films. Notably, both YRF ( ₹65 crore) and Dharma ( ₹73 crore) have a higher per-film average earnings than T-Series ( ₹49 crore). T-Series’ success at the box office is built on its prolific nature. It has produced more films than any of its competitors, giving it more chances of earning at the box office.
Other names in the top 10 include Indian entertainment giants such as Nadiadwala Grandson and Eros, alongside relative newcomers such as Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Hollywood studios also feature on the list, usually partnering with local corporations, as in the case of Fox Star Studios and Disney India.
T-Series’ upcoming films
T-Series had a successful 2025 with their films Tere Ishq Mein, De De Pyaar De 2, and Raid 2, which found success at the box office. The production house begins 2026 with the much-anticipated Border 2, and follows it up with Dhamaal 4, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and the biggest of them all - Prabhas’ Spirit.
