India's highest-grossing studio has no ₹1000 crore hit; yet made ₹5700 crore at box office; beat Dharma, YRF, Disney

Actors may be the faces of films worldwide, but it’s the production houses and studios that foot the bill, fund massive blockbusters, and eventually, rake in the profits as well. And even as stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, or Allu Arjun are often in contention for being the biggest ‘brands’, the real brands are seldom mentioned. The top-grossing production house at the Indian box office has raked in over ₹5000 crore over 30 years, beating some of the biggest names from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.