Inside Ananya Panday’s London holiday with ‘cutest little dessert’, selfies and picturesque buildings. See pics

Whether she’s promoting Liger, celebrating a birthday or just craving something sweet, Ananya can’t get enough desserts. Recently, she took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her London trip, including a selfie of herself dressed in a brown mini dress and the sights of some sophisticated red buildings. But the highlight was Ananya Panday’s dessert.

The actor was presumably at Harry’s Dolce Vita in London as she showed off their Instagram-famous toadstool dessert – a mound of mascarpone and fresh raspberries cocooned in a decorative white mushroom served with warm sauce. Along with her dessert's photo, Ananya wrote ‘cutest little dessert’ and added a mushroom emoji.

Ananya Panday is making the most of her London trip.

Recently, Ananya has been busy with Liger promotions. Vijay Deverakonda and her had been travelling to different corners of the country to promote their film, which released on August 25. When they were in Kerala, the actors ate a traditional sadya meal served on banana leaves. Ananya had also shared a video on Instagram giving a sneak-peek into her dessert diaries. In the clip, she could be seen diving into her third bowl of payasam after their wholesome meal. Her co-star Vijay also captured Ananya in the moment and shared a video of her eating the payasam. In addition to Ananya and Vijay, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy.

Ananya’s upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age story and will see her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the story of three friends in Mumbai. The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. "It (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan) is relevant to someone especially of my age because it has a lot to do with social media. It's a coming-of-age story about friendship. There are emotions that we all go through. It is quite cathartic," Ananya recently told PTI in an interview.

