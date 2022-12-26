Inside Kajol, sister Tanishaa Mukerji's Christmas celebrations: ‘Here’s to being our very own Santa Claus'

Actor Kajol celebrated Christmas this year with her sister, actor Tanishaa Mukerji, and screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture featuring the three as they posed for the camera. All of them smiled as they stood inside a room. (Also Read | Kajol takes off her shoes and takes blessings before entering Tanuja's Lonavla home with her. Watch)

In the selfie, Kajol wore a maroon outfit, while Tanishaa Mukerji was in a pink dress. Niranjan opted for a black and white shirt. All of them wore red glasses with tiny Santa Claus faces attached to them.

Sharing the picture from her Christmas celebrations, Kajol wrote a hilarious caption, "How many Santas do we have??? Can't make up my mind or my maths..." Reacting to the post, actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Merry Christmas." Kajol also posted a selfie on Instagram Stories as she posed with her friends.

Tanishaa also shared more photos on Instagram from the celebrations. In one of the selfies, Tanishaa clicked the photo. Kajol rested her hands on her sister's shoulder while Niranjan held the sisters.

Sharing the pictures, Tanishaa captioned the post, "The different phases of the perfect selfie. (wink face emoji) @kajol @ashesinwind Merry merry us! Here’s to being our very own #santaclause #merrychristmas (Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and red heart emojis)."

Kajol was recently seen in the family entertainer film Salaam Venky, which gathered positive responses from the audience. Helmed by Revathy, the film released on December 9. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife. It is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

