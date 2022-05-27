Inside Raveena Tandon's fam-jam with husband Anil Thadani, their extended family: 'Our tribe grows'. See pics

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a series of family pictures on Instagram on Friday. The photos featured her husband Anil Thadani, their kids, as well as the couple's extended family. Sharing the photos, Raveena told her fans that she had a ‘fun fam-jam.’ Also Read: When Raveena Tandon was surprised by Anil Thadani’s marriage proposal on Diwali

Raveena captioner her Instagram post, “#famjams are so much fun! Time well spent with the bloodline! Siblings chacha, bhatijas, mama, bhanjas, buas, dadi and Nanis, damaads, and going to be Bahus (uncles, nephews, aunt, grandmothers, son-in-laws and would be sister-in-laws), and new descendants added our tribe grows."

One person commented, “The cubs are so cute.” Another one said, “Beautiful pictures.” While one wrote, “What a regal fam.” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Anil and Raveena tied the knot in 2004. They have two children together – daughter Rasha and son Ranbir Vardhan. Meanwhile, her adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya are married and also have children of their own. Also Read: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha looks like her twin in latest pics, actor says 'I wanna rewind and shrink you again'

In 2021, Raveena spoke about being a ‘nani (grandmother)’ at the age of 46. She told MissMalini, "Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you're 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls, I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is."

Raveena is currently basking in the success of her last film KGF Chapter 2. The film follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. The second part that released on April 14 marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

