Inside Salman Khan's Raksha Bandhan celebrations: Superstar giggles as sisters tie rakhis; fans say he's hot again

Actor Salman Khan also celebrated a happy Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, surrounded by his big family. The superstar celebrated the festival at the home of his sister, Alvira and her husband, Atul Agnihotri. The latter took to Instagram to share photos from the get-together. Salman Khan was a happy brother on Raksha Bandhan, surrounded by his sisters and family.

Khan-Agnihotri Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Atul showed how all the kids and the elders of the family were part of the day. His daughter Alizeh tied rakhis on the wrists of her many brothers, including cousins Nirvaan and Arhaan, sons of Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Next up, Alvira and Arpita tied rakhis to Salman and Arbaaz. Atul also posed with his own sister.

Salman wore a plain black T-shirt and blue jeans, which many noticed, was too simple by his standards.

The pictures also made their way to Reddit where fans commented on Salman's fit new look. “Bhai looking so damn handsome here," said a person. “Salman Khan goat of bollywood when v or still 🔥🔥,” wrote another. “Every day he looks different,” wrote a fan. “Sallu is looking good,” read another comment.

Prior to this, actor Bina Kak extended her wishes for Salman Khan, calling him “brother-like-son.”

"Since I am recovering from a broken ankle, I will miss you on Rakhi day, my dear Salman, my brother like son ...I pray for your happiness, long, healthy and a peaceful life ahead. Lots of love and blessings always, dear Salman," she wrote on Instagram.

Bollywood's Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Many other Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, sharing pictures on social media. From Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, and Sanjay Dutt, the celebs embraced the spirit of the festival with joy.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's Sikandar, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor is now gearing up to step in as an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia-directed Battle of Galwan, based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.