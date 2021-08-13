Inside Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara's tea party filled with chocolate cupcakes, drawing and reading

While Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film BellBottom, Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara put together a tea party for two on Friday evening. The actor-turned-author shared a few pictures from their at-home party on Instagram and it seemed like a fun affair.

In the pictures, four cupcakes, seemingly chocolate-flavoured with different icings, were placed on a saucer. The platter was neatly arranged beside a vase filled with flowers, a stand of colour pencils and paintbrushes, and a book titled 13-Storey Treehouse.

Sharing the pictures, Twinkle wrote, “A Mad Hatter’s tea party for two. The 13-Storey Treehouse is what we are going to read today. If you have a child between 7-9 this is something that will get them reading even if they are usually reluctant. It’s silly, funny, filled with illustrations and a bit mad so it matches our mood perfectly this afternoon. We are also going to try our hand at some drawing and sketches as a scribbled homage to Terry Denton the book’s illustrator. #thingstodowithkids.”

Nitara, like Twinkle, is an avid reader. Twinkle recently shared a picture of her daughter's book rack, featuring a number of children's books. “A child’s bookshelf. The passport that lets her travel across distant lands. A kaleidoscope that she turns to see converging patterns. Stacks of yellowing pages that she folds and tucks away inside her head. One more thing. It doesn’t matter what our children read as long as they start loving the idea of reading. My little one is currently obsessed with The Naughtiest Unicorn and every week or so we order one more from the series,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Besides sharing posts about her daughter, Twinkle also opened up about the fear she experiences when Akshay performs a stunt earlier this week. Sharing a clip from his film BellBottom, Twinkle wrote, “…I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K.”

Her confession came after Akshay Kumar and the team of BellBottom shared a video in which the actor revealed that during the filming, Twinkle had visited the sets and he worked extra hard to impress her.