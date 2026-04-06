Internet gives verdict on Alia Bhatt's hosting job at the Screen Awards 2026, not everyone is pleased
Several videos of Alia Bhatt's hosting duties at a recent awards ceremony have surfaced online, which has sparked a conversation on social media.
On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took on hosting duties at the Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai, sharing the stage with comedian Zakir Khan and actor Sunil Grover. However, if social media chatter is anything to go by, her hosting job has drawn a less-than-glowing response, with many describing her stint as “cringe.”
Alia Bhatt takes up hosting gig
Several videos of her hosting duties at the awards ceremony have surfaced on social media, with one clip showing her speaking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mohit Suri, and Aditya Dhar.
With the clips emerging online, social media users were quick to weigh in on her stint as a host, with reactions pouring in across platforms. A section of viewers noted that some of her jokes didn’t quite land, pointing to the audience’s muted reactions as a giveaway.
One social media user wrote, “Flat face reactions by guests:”, with another mentioning, “She is not looking confident.”
Other comments in the section echoed similar sentiments. Some of them read: “She's talking but we r embarrassed”, “Comedic timing - 0”, “Second hand embarrassment sooo hard”, “Overacting” and “Everyone seems confused”.
“Why no reaction from the audiences? Itna serious audiences? At least fake laugh,” one noted, with one sharing, “Zero stage presence.”
One social media user wondered, “Why she is making so many faces”, with one writing “Boring”.
“She is copying Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra used to anchoring in those years like a pro with srk,” one mentioned, with another writing, “Try harder… wow so irritating.”
One noted, “Boring script, anchoring is not your cup of tea @aliaabhatt please don't do it again.”
Other comments read: “She is so cringe”, “She us overactng why talking about Aditya Dhar”, “Nobody is laughing. Cringe”, “Trying so hard, what a clown! Look at the flat reactions”, and “She's trying sp hard… but has failed miserably.”
“She is struggling and nervous. Let actors do what they are best at,” one comment read, with another reading, “The poor audience... they must be cringing with secondhand embarrassment....which is completely understandable, given how horrible her screeching and animated facial expressions are- not to mention the terrible comic timing....”
Some social media users tried to be supportive of Alia, writing, “@aliaabhatt fabulous actress as far as I saw your performances in movies but you e not fit at stage dear”. “Being a comedian is difficult bro, she is trying so hard,” another comment read.
Meanwhile, at the Screen Awards 2026, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging 14 awards, with Ranveer Singh taking home the Best Actor trophy. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was named the Best Film award at the ceremony. Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role as a gangster in Dhurandhar.
What’s next for Alia Bhatt
Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.
Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi. The film was set to release in theatres on April 17.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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