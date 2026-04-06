Internet gives verdict on Alia Bhatt's hosting job at the Screen Awards 2026, not everyone is pleased

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took on hosting duties at the Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai, sharing the stage with comedian Zakir Khan and actor Sunil Grover. However, if social media chatter is anything to go by, her hosting job has drawn a less-than-glowing response, with many describing her stint as “cringe.” Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.

Alia Bhatt takes up hosting gig Several videos of her hosting duties at the awards ceremony have surfaced on social media, with one clip showing her speaking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mohit Suri, and Aditya Dhar.

With the clips emerging online, social media users were quick to weigh in on her stint as a host, with reactions pouring in across platforms. A section of viewers noted that some of her jokes didn’t quite land, pointing to the audience’s muted reactions as a giveaway.

One social media user wrote, “Flat face reactions by guests:”, with another mentioning, “She is not looking confident.”

Other comments in the section echoed similar sentiments. Some of them read: “She's talking but we r embarrassed”, “Comedic timing - 0”, “Second hand embarrassment sooo hard”, “Overacting” and “Everyone seems confused”.

“Why no reaction from the audiences? Itna serious audiences? At least fake laugh,” one noted, with one sharing, “Zero stage presence.”

One social media user wondered, “Why she is making so many faces”, with one writing “Boring”.

“She is copying Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra used to anchoring in those years like a pro with srk,” one mentioned, with another writing, “Try harder… wow so irritating.”