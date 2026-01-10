Edit Profile
    Internet is in shock as Vidyut Jammwal goes nude again, this time to climb a tree: ‘Nanga hone ki kya jarurat thi?’

    Vidyut Jammwal climbed a tree wearing nothing. His daring stunt has left social media speechless.

    Updated on: Jan 10, 2026 2:56 PM IST
    By Santanu Das
    Vidyut Jammwal is one of the fittest actors of his generation. He is trained in Kalaripayattu, one of the world's oldest fighting systems from Kerala, India. The actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a video of himself climbing a tree. But he did so without wearing anything. The video has now surprised many on social media, who commented on the post.

    Vidyut Jammwal has shared the video of him climbing a tree on his Instagram account.
    Vidyut Jammwal has shared the video of him climbing a tree on his Instagram account.

    Vidyut's latest post

    Vidyut was seen swiftly climbing the tree without wearing anything. His back was hidden by using an ‘evil eye’ emoticon. The actor detailed in the caption, “As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness.”

    He added, “Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding.”

    How internet reacted

    Many users were shocked and took to the comment section to share their reactions. One said, “lekin ped pe chadhne ki liye nanga hone ki kya jarurat thi (But was it necessary to go naked for climbing a tree)?” A second user commented, “Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha, but sir Aap to mahan ho (Even Tarzan wore a loincloth, but you are in a different league).” A comment read, “The confidence you carry within yourself sirbiggest inspiration.” “I was definitely not expecting this view,” quipped another user.

    Vidyut was last seen in Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film was a runaway success at the box office, earning 44 crore net in India in just five days at the box office.

    He will be seen next in the new Street Fighter reboot, which also marks his Hollywood debut. The film, based on the popular video game franchise, will see him play Dhalsim, the popular yogi with fire-breathing powers. The Kitao Sakurai-directed features a strong lineup of Hollywood elite, including Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis' ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and David Dastmalchian.

