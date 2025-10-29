Internet swoons over Juhi Chawla’s nephew after she shares picture with him: ‘Next Ranbir Kapoor’

Actor Juhi Chawla marked her nephew Vir Jai Khosla’s birthday with a heartfelt post on social media, revealing that she would be planting 100 trees in his honour. However, what truly caught the internet’s attention was her nephew’s striking resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor, with many fans flooding the comments asking when he’s planning to make his Bollywood debut. As soon as Juhi Chawla shared the post for Jai, her comments section was flooded with birthday wishes.

Juhi’s nephew comes into spotlight

On Wednesday, Juhi took to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her nephew Jai, sharing a series of joyful pictures of the two together.

Sharing the images, Juhi wrote, “A 100 trees for our dear little Jai with a great big hug and a Hap Hap Happppyyyyy Birthdayyyyy!!!!!!!! (several heart, star and partying face emojis).”

As soon as Juhi shared the post, her comments section was flooded with birthday wishes – and several social media users couldn’t help but point out how much her nephew resembles Ranbir Kapoor.

One wrote, “So handsome happy birthday champ”, with another sharing, “The way Juhi bonds with her family is exciting to watch as shows her commitment of respect and admiration for younger members of family. She is real inspiration as celebrity as very few have special bonds. I like her such qualities. Happy Birthday to Jai.”

One wrote, “Wow next ranbir kapoor”, with one sharing, “Juhi ji your little Jai is looking like Ranbir Kapoor.”

“Happy birthday Jai. Omg i can’t believe this is him,” one commented. One social media user shared, “Little Jai turned to be most Handsome boy, "Launch" is awaited .@iamjuhichawla and yah Happy Birthday.”

More about Juhi

Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children-- Jahnavi Mehta and Arjun Mehta. Juhi made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986 but shot to fame two years later, after the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She has starred in a number of films, including Bol Radha Bol, Ishq, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and My Brother Nikhil. Her most recent Bollywood release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. In recent times, she has featured in projects such as The Railway Men, Sharmaji Namkeen and Hush Hush.