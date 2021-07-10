Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan gets emotional as he recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired them: ‘I don’t want to cry’

Babil Khan on Saturday remembered late veteran actor Dilip Kumar and how he inspired and left his father, late actor Irrfan Khan, awestruck. Babil also regretted that he was unable to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar earlier after he died on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening.

Taking to Instagram, Babil Khan shared pictures of Dilip Kumar's signed autobiography that he and Irrfan Khan received and also gave a peek of the cover of the book. He also penned a note recalling how they were 'a little overwhelmed, in the best way' after getting a copy of the book. He also took a trip down memory lane remembering 'the first time (he) fell in love with Dilip saab' after watching his 1949 film Andaz.

Babil wrote, "I was at our farmhouse, preparing for ‘Qala’ when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn’t have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master. Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety."

"I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was ‘Andaz’. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song ‘Toote na dil Toote na’, I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time. When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels," he continued.





"May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being. May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to ‘acting’ .I don’t want to cry right now," he concluded.

Fans also showered his post with love, taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "What a beautiful tribute to him. Perhaps the best I have read on him!" Another said, "How beautiful and genuine." A third commented, "A great actor will always get inspired by great ppl. I want to see Irrfan in U Brother .. lets make it to bollywood soon, waiting eagerly."

"I am amazed by your level of maturity, sensitivity, sensibility and honesty. Your parents have raised you right and you are making them proud. Go forward in life with this immense pride! I wish you joy and success in life!" another fan said. "@babil.i.k , you have an art of expression..I love reading your posts. It takes us to the emotions and the feelings behind ..I am sure you are a writer at heart. God bless the beautiful soul," another wrote.

Earlier, Babil had announced that he is dropping out of college to shift his focus to acting. In a long Instagram post, he bid adieu to his college and his friends. Babil was studying at the University of Westminster.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala. A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.