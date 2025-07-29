Is Anurag Basu rewriting script of Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela film after Saiyaara success? Director reveals

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, has taken the box office by storm since its release. Featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, the film has captured the audience’s attention. Comparisons have begun surfacing with the upcoming Aashiqui 3, prompting director Anurag Basu to clarify the distinctions between the two films and dismiss speculation about delays in his project. Anurag Basu's film starring Kartik Aryan and Sreeleela is anticipated for release in early 2026, and is not similar to Saiyaara.

Anurag clears the rumours that he is rewriting Aashiqui 3

Interestingly, Mohit had earlier revealed that Saiyaara was originally conceptualised as a script for Aashiqui, but later evolved into its own standalone film. As Saiyaara continues to win over audiences, attention has shifted to the next chapter in the iconic Aashiqui franchise—Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela.

Rumours recently circulated about delays in Aashiqui 3 due to script changes. However, Anurag has now addressed the speculation head-on. Speaking to Mid-Day, he clarified, “Mohit and I are very close. I’m happy for his film’s success. The only similarity between our films is that the male lead is a rockstar—the stories are otherwise very different.” Dismissing claims of reshoots or rewrites, Anurag explained, “In my film, the girl doesn’t have dementia or any other condition. I was aware of the Alzheimer’s angle in Saiyaara, so there’s no reason to repeat it in my story.”

Anurag further mentioned that the film has reportedly completed about 40% of its shoot. “In August and September, we plan another schedule where Kartik will appear clean-shaven. Right now, he’s filming Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which requires a different look. Continuity is the only challenge. Once he wraps that, we’ll lock the next phase," Anurag added.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, which hit theatres on 18 July, tells the moving story of Vaani Batra, an aspiring journalist, and Krish Kapoor, a passionate singer determined to become a star. Their paths cross unexpectedly, leading to a whirlwind romance. The film has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2025. It has grossed over ₹350 crore worldwide within just eleven days, aided by its vibrant music and strong word of mouth.

Meanwhile, Aashiqui 3 is looking at an early 2026 release.