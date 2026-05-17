Ishaan Khatter conferred with honorary membership of 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps: ‘Honour of a lifetime’

Photos and videos from the ceremony, shared by Ishaan, also offered a closer look at the commemorative plaque presented to him during the event. The plaque honoured the actor with the inscription: “45 Cavalry Proudly Confers Upon Mr Ishaan Khattar The Privilege of Honorary Membership of the Officers’ Mess in recognition of his authentic portrayal of a 45 Cavalry officer in Pippa and his abiding respect for the Regiment’s ethos. Once A Cavalier, Always A Cavalier. Veer Bhogya Vasundhara.”

The 2023 film is a biographical war drama inspired by the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment, who fought alongside his siblings on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Named after the Soviet amphibious war tank PT-76, the film draws from real events surrounding the Battle of Garibpur in 1971. Following the honour, Ishaan Khatter took to social media to express his gratitude, describing the recognition as “the honour of a lifetime.”

Ishaan Khatter is in his military era! The actor has been conferred with an honorary membership of the 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps in recognition of his portrayal of a 45 Cavalry officer in Pippa and for the respect he showed towards the regiment’s values and legacy. The 30-year-old actor shared glimpses from the special ceremony on social media, expressing his gratitude and deep sense of honour at receiving the prestigious title.

Other photos from the celebration included a playful shot of the Homebound actor striking a dance pose in a crisp white formal shirt paired with black trousers, as well as a touching moment where military officials presented him with the honorary plaque. The carousel also featured pictures with his family and loved ones, who had gathered to celebrate the achievement, along with a glimpse of a tennis cap embroidered with the insignia of the 45 Cavalry. One particularly heartwarming clip captured Ishaan showing off his smooth dance moves on the floor before enthusiastically inviting toddlers and attending officials to join him in the celebration.

He captioned the post, “The honour of a lifetime to be conferred upon an honorary membership of 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps - which I may now proudly call my regiment! There is no bigger acknowledgment and I only hope to always be reliably and humbly in service in any which way I can be to the bravest and most honourable members of the Indian army. As somebody who came from a life far removed from military exposure, this is truly mind boggling for me. I only did my best as an artiste to bring authenticity to the role of a cavalier but this is fuel for a lifetime to keep giving my heart and soul to every role I essay. Conveying my deepest respect and many thanks for a lovely evening spent at the XLV Officers Mess. VEER BHOGYA VASUNDHARA. Jai hind.”

About Pippa Pippa is a war drama adapted from Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s memoir The Burning Chaffees. The film chronicles the true story of Captain Balram Singh Mehta and his siblings, who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, a conflict that ultimately led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Written and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film stars Ishaan Khatter as Captain Balram Singh Mehta, Mrunal Thakur as his sister and cryptography expert Radha Mehta, Priyanshu Painyuli as his elder brother and decorated war hero Major Ram Mehta, and Soni Razdan as the family matriarch. The title Pippa comes from the nickname given to the Soviet amphibious war tank PT-76 used by the 45 Cavalry regiment. In Punjabi slang, “Pippa” refers to an empty tin of ghee that floats effortlessly on water – a comparison inspired by the tank’s ability to glide across rivers and marshlands with ease.