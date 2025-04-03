Ishaan Khatter interview: ‘In 7 years I’ve had 3 theatrical releases, yet I’ve been fortunate’

It's been over eight years since Ishaan Khatter embarked on his acting journey, which has seen only three of his films make it to the theaters. Rather than getting anxious, Ishaan is embracing the slow pace of his career, saying pursuit is not about relevance but about excellence. Also read: Ishaan Khatter: One has to accept failure and move on Ishaan Khatter entered the film industry with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds (2017). (Instagram)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ishaan gets candid about his Bollywood trajectory, and how he is trying to script a new definition of masculinity on screen.

Ishaan on his trajectory in Bollywood

Coming from a filmy family, Ishaan, who is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, stepped into the film industry with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds (2017). In this career of eight years, he has tried hard to hold onto his authenticity.

“Right now, the most significant lesson for me is to stay true to myself -- embracing authenticity and expressing myself without pretense. It’s something I set out to do from the start, but as I move forward, it’s becoming even more important. And above all, I’ve learned not to overthink—just to do more and think less,” Ishaan tells us.

Ishaan's filmography showcases a diverse range of projects, including A Suitable Boy, Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, Phone Bhoot, Pippa, and The Perfect Couple. While some of these projects resonated with audiences, others failed to garner the expected response. Nevertheless, Ishaan is unfazed by the pressures of the Bollywood industry.

“For me, the pursuit is not about relevance but about excellence—and that takes time. Moving forward, that’s what I want to prioritise, because excellence is something I can truly own. It’s not just about being in the right place at the right time; it’s about putting in the work and earning it,” says Ishaan, who recently walked a fashion show in Guwahati as a stopper as part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

The brother of Shahid Kapoor continues, “I’m not afraid of a slow and steady journey. I know I have a fire in my belly, and when passion strikes, I move with intensity. But if something doesn’t excite me, I’m willing to take a step back and wait. It requires patience, but I believe these are all valuable virtues to hold on to”.

On redefining masculinity onscreen

Here, Ishaan asserts that he aims to redefine traditional masculinity by selecting roles that align with his values.

"I believe the most meaningful way I can contribute is through my characters and the stories I choose to tell. By engaging with scripts and roles that align with my personal sensibilities and ideology, I can bring my own definition of masculinity to life on screen. It’s through these portrayals that I hope to express and share my perspective in a way that feels authentic and impactful” he shares.

Opening up about his ability to connect with both men and women, Ishaan says, “I just want to keep doing what I’m doing. I believe that as long as you stay true to yourself and aren’t trying to be someone you’re not, people will eventually recognize and appreciate that. It takes time—I've been working for seven years now, with only three films in theatres, yet I’ve been fortunate to do diverse work that has reached different audiences”.

“Moving forward, my focus is simply to keep growing, take on more projects, connect with more people, and stay authentic. I want to take my work seriously—but not take myself too seriously,” he notes.

On navigating the challenges of fame

Ishaan credits his ability to stay grounded in the face of fame to his willingness to engage with life openly and not isolate himself. He takes a moment to express gratitude for the people in his life who keep him in check and provide a sense of normalcy.

“I believe that if you engage with life openly and don’t isolate yourself in a bubble—which, in itself, is a choice—life naturally keeps you grounded. More than giving myself credit for that, I feel incredibly lucky to have people around me who hold up a mirror and keep me in check. Ultimately, it’s thanks to them that I continue to feel a sense of normalcy, even while doing things that can often feel anything but normal,” says Ishaan.

On his future projects

When it comes to his upcoming projects, Ishaan promises a thrilling ride.

“What I can say for sure is that I have The Royals coming up on Netflix very soon—an exciting, fun, and juicy series that’s packed with entertainment. It also gives me the chance to step into a role unlike anything I’ve done before, which makes it even more special. Following that, I have a feature film with a director I’ve admired for over a decade and always dreamed of working with, so this project feels like a dream come true. Both are already shot and ready, and they’re set to release later this year—so I’m really looking forward to sharing them with everyone,” he ends.