Ismail Darbar says his son has the right to stop Gauahar Khan from working: ‘Main nahi dekh sakta, bardasht nahi hoga’

Music director Ismail Darbar talked about his daughter-in-law, Gauahar Khan and praised her for being a wonderful mother. Ismail was speaking to Vickey Lalwani in an interview, where he said that Gauahar is a great mother to her and Zaid's son, but he has reservations about continuing work after marriage and motherhood. Ismail said that he has no right to stop her, and it is only Zaid who can do so. Ismail Darbar spoke about Gauahar Khan and whether she should stop working.

What Ismail said

During the conversation, Ismail said, “Gauahar ke baare mein main itna hi jaanta hoon ki Zaid ke saath uska bohot achcha relation hein, aur Zaid ka jo pehla bachcha hua, Zehaan, uski parvarish usne jitne achche se kiya ki Zaid bolta hain ki… Ab samajh mein aata hein ki parvarish kya hota hain (I know that Gauahar and Zaid have a beautiful relationship and she took great care of Zehaan. Zaid tells me that he understands the value of great parenting).”

‘Main uss tarah ki family se hoon’

When asked whether he has ever seen Gauahar's film, Ismail said, “Mera ek nature hein, ke meri family ki jo parvarish hein na woh thodi purani soch ki hain. Main ye sochta hu ki Gauahar ab humari ghar ki izzat hein toh main ab ye toh nahi bol sakta na ki tum ab kaam chhor do… Woh mera right nahi he woh agar right he toh Zaid ka he. Toh woh mein cheez dekhta nahi hoon jisse mujhe takleef ho. Agar dekhunga toh mujhse bardasht nahi hoga toh main un logo se baat karunga… lekin main uss tarah ki family se hoon (I am from a family which has an old-school thinking in this matter. Gauahar holds a name for our family now but I can't say that you leave everything. That right Zaid has. So I avoid watching her films because I cannot stand them and if I watch I will confront. I belong from that kind of family).”

Gauahar and Zaid have been married since December 2020. They had their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023. The couple welcomed their second son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025.