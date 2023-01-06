Jackie Shroff, Kailash Kher meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath; he announces subsidy for filming web series in the state

A host of film actors, directors, singers and producers including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kailash Kher and Sonu Nigam met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss shooting and investment prospects in Noida Film City. The CM also announced various subsidies to lure filmmakers and producers to the state. Also read: Suniel Shetty tells Yogi Adityanath boycott Bollywood trends can end with his help: 'Hum din bhar drugs nahi karte'

Jackie Shroff took to Twitter to share a picture from the meet. He wrote, “It was nice to meet @myogiadityanath Ji today along with @SubhashGhai1 ji and my friends @SunielVShetty and @rahulmittra13 and learn about the UP film policy and film city. My best wishes!”

It was nice to meet @myogiadityanath Ji today along with @SubhashGhai1 ji and my friends @SunielVShetty and @rahulmittra13 and learn about the UP film policy & film city. My best wishes ! pic.twitter.com/UeMIndquAF — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) January 5, 2023

Singer Kailash Kher also shared a few pictures as he and Sonu Nigam met the CM. He wrote along with it in Hindi, “After the recording, I and SonuNigam Ji met the worthy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh @myogiadityanath @myogioffice and eminent personalities of the film industry. The topic of discussion was that maximum number of people should come and film their art in Uttar Pradesh.”

Presenting Uttar Pradesh as a film-friendly state, the CM said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a film-friendly state and this has been recognised at the National Film Awards and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He said under his government's policy, if a web series is filmed in UP, it will be given 50 percent subsidy. Likewise, 25 percent subsidy is given for setting up studios and film labs.

He further said, "We have made two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you face and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting the society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country." He added that apart from safe environment, the state has good connectivity as well.

Adityanath, who was on a two-day Mumbai visit, also met filmmakers Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Om Raut, Rajkumar Santoshi, Subhash Ghai, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Manmohan Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, actor Rajpal Yadav, Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishan and Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Nirhua.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON