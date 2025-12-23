Jacqueline Fernandez reacts to secretly filmed video of her sitting at a restaurant, talking to a man

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reacted to a video in which a person secretly filmed her sitting inside a restaurant talking to a man. The video, which was shared by Instagram user ca.rishabh.sethia showed Jacqueline sitting behind him at a certain distance. Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to a video recording her.(Instagram/@jacquelinef143)

Man secretly records Jacqueline Fernandez's video

As the person recording the clip zoomed in, Jacqueline was seen talking with a man. After zooming out, Rishabh Sethia smiled and pointed at Jacqueline. In the clip, Jacqueline was seen dressed in casuals--a white outfit. The video was shared with the caption, "What do you think? #Jacqueline."

How Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to the clip, and what fans said

Reacting to the clip, the actor wrote, "Yup, that’s me (laughing emoji)." A fan said, "The best thing is you didn't disturb her." A comment read, "She is so humble, acknowledged on your page." A person wrote, "Yes, that's her, but she’s a very kind person & wouldn’t be rude if you approached her… I met her in real life once she’s really down to earth." An Instagram user commented, “Glad you shot from faaaaaar and didn't disturb/ encroach privacy.”

About Jacqueline's recent projects

Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiawala under Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

She was also seen in the new song Dum Dum, sung by Asees Kaur. Written by Jaani, with chorus vocals from Bunny, Sagar, Faiz, and Hunny, and mixed by Hanish Taneja, Dum Dum showed Jaqueline dancing to catchy lyrics.

The actor will star next in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. It also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani, among others.