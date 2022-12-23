Jacqueline Fernandez slapped Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma while shooting for Cirkus. Here's why

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed how she was nervous on her first day of shoot for Cirkus and ended up slapping her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in real life. During a recent media interaction, Jacqueline was asked about how she incorporated Cirkus director Rohit Shetty's style of comedy. Jacqueline has been busy promoting her upcoming comedy Cirkus. (Also Read | Cirkus isn't 'going to change your life film', says Rohit Shetty)

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is all set to hit the theatres on December 23. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav, among others.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Jacqueline said, "I was nervous on my first day of the shoot that actually in real I slapped Varun and Ranveer in the shot. I was so nervous that I didn't acted the slap scene but slapped them. And after that I felt, I think I broke the ice. See we all broke the ice."

After this Varun and Ranveer replied in a hilarious way. While Varun said, "Yeah if you (showing his cheek ) call this ice", Ranveer replied, " Yes. Broke the jaw line for which I required ice."

Set in the 1960s, Cirkus has Ranveer playing twins who are unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma, too, plays a double role in this family entertainer. Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Fans saw his last in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a comedy-drama film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Jacqueline will also be seen in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. Crakk is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action. It marks the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

