Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday spotted giggling, twinning in white at airport. Watch

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were recently spotted twinning in white at the Mumbai airport. While Janhvi was in a white anarkali suit, Ananya was in a white kurta and pants. Both were seen giggling and chatting about something as they walked together to the parking lot. Fans however, mentioned how the two have more than just white in common. Also read: Ishaan Khatter's mom Neliima Azeem calls Ananya Panday part of 'family circle' and 'an important part' of his life

While Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter at the time of their film Dhadak, Ananya is rumoured to have dated Ishaan for a few years before their recent break-up. The two often went on holidays together, including their trips to the Maldives.

A fan commented on the video, “enter Ishaan Khaatar.” Another said, “Dono Ka Ex Ishan Hai (both have Ishaan as their ex).” A fan even claimed that Ananya has broken up with Ishaan, saying, “Dono frnds ho gyi jaise Ishan Khatter se breakup hua ananya ka (both have become friends as soon as Ananya broke up with Ishaan).”

Janhvi made her film debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak in 2018. The two were rumoured to be in relationship for quite a few months after the release of the film. Ananya featured opposite Ishaan in 2020 film Khaali Peeli. The two have often been spotted together at airports when they leave or arrive from their many vacations. Ananya also joined Ishaan at his brother Shahid Kapoor's house for his birthday celebration in February.

Janhvi was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 2021 film Roohi. She currently has three films in her kitty including Mili and Good Luck Jerry. She is currently filming for Bawaal. Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She will now be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger and has also been signed on for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

